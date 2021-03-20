Daily COVID-19 cases in PH may rise to 10k by end of March – OCTA Research

MANILA - The Philippines may tally up to 10,000 COVID-19 cases daily by the end of March based on recent projections, a member of the OCTA Research team said Saturday.

The country saw a new record-high of single-day infections at 7,999, with the number of active infections also the highest in over 7 months.

"Unfortunately nagkatotoo ang projection. Ayaw naming mangyari iyan pero hindi nagsisinungaling ang numero. Ngayon may momentum talaga ang virus, may momentum pataas," said

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David in an interview on Teleradyo.

(The projection came true. We didn't want this to happen, but the numbers don't lie. Now that the infections have reached a momentum, the trajectory is upwards.)

"Ngayon halos sigurado tayong aabot ng 10,000 kada araw bago magkatapusan," he said. "Nasa trajectory natin yan, doon tayo patungo."

(Now we are almost sure that the daily tally will reach 10,000 before the end of the month. This is where the trajectory is going.)

David said the surge in cases push the capacity of major hospitals towards collapse as most of them could no longer accept additional confinements.

For now, he said the government's best chance to slow down the rise in cases is to implement tighter quarantine protocols.

"Ang nakikita natin sa past natin, ECQ-MECQ (enhanced community quarantine) is one of the more sure ways na magpapapigil ng surge in cases. Pero decision 'yan ng government," said David.

(What we've seen in the past, enhanced community quarantine is one of the more sure ways to prevent a surge in cases. But this is the government's decision.)

David blamed the surge to the new variants that emerged in the past months.

"Base sa latest genome sequencing nasa 75% [ng mga kaso] ay mga variant. Ibig sabihin variant driven talaga ito na kinakatakunan natin noon pa man... Malakas makapanghawa ang mga variant na ito," he said.

(Based on the latest genome sequencing, 75% of cases are infections by variants. This means as we feared, infections are driven by highly infectious variants.)

For his part, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said putting the Philippines in enhanced community quarantine may help the country buy time to improve aspects of pandemic response.

However, it could also put additional stress on the country's economy.

"What's more crucial now kung mag ECQ man tayo in case, it helps us buy time, kailangan iimprove natin yung other aspects ng ating pandemic response habang nakalockdown tayo," said Guido.

(We need to improve other aspects of our pandemic response while we are on lockdown.)

"We really have to go back to enforcement talaga... kung makikita natin ang activity ng tao sa labas, iba eh (we can see that people have increasingly gone outside their homes). That's when cases started to increase."

