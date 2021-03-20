Chief Justice Peralta's 'last flag ceremony' to push through on Monday

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks with newly appointed Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta following the oath-taking ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on October 24, 2019. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The traditional "last flag ceremony" of outgoing Supreme Court Justice Diosdado Peralta will push through, while observing strict health protocols.

Peralta, who is scheduled to retire on March 27, will be having his final flag ceremony as member of the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to the court's Public Information Office (PIO), only "incumbent Justices, Chiefs of Officers, the Office of the Chief Justice and officers of the Supreme Court Association of Lawyer Employees (SCALE) and Supreme Court Employees Association (SCEA) will be allowed to physically attend (the ceremony). All other personnel shall be prohibited in the venue."

Peralta decided to retire a year ahead of his retirement age of 70.

Court justices, including those from the appellate court, trial court and all judiciary employee are encouraged to join the flag ceremony virtually through livestream. The stream will also be available via the PIO's YouTube channel.

"Those who will be attending (physically) shall be required to wear their face masks and face shields at all times while maintaining physical distancing during the flag ceremony," the court said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES