BARMM targets to finish inoculation of health workers before Ramadan

MANILA - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Friday said it was hoping to complete its vaccination program for its healthcare workers before the start of Ramadan.

“Target natin before mag-start ang Ramadan sana mabakunahan po nating lahat yung mga health wokers natin and frontliners,” said BARMM health minister Dr. Amirel Usman.

(We're targeting to vaccinate all our health workers and frontliners before the start of Ramadan.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday morning, Usman said the BARMM was given 9,600 doses of the Sinovac vaccine and 10,000 shots of AstraZeneca.

Usman was also the first in the BARMM region to be inoculated when the vaccination program was rolled out on March 6 at the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.

Vaccines were also sent to mainland and island provinces of the region.

“Right now, especially sa mga hospitals nating catering to COVID cases, meron na po tayong 56 percentage na nabakunahan out of the total 3,732 na total population na mga eligible healthcare workers,” he said.

(Right now, especially in hospitals catering to COVID cases, we already vaccinated around 56 percent out of the 3,732 total population of eligible healthcare workers.)



They also want to extend the vaccination program up to the level of the rural health unit, city, regional and provincial health offices.

As of Thursday, Usman said the region has a total of 4,153 COVID-19 cases, including 80 active infections.

