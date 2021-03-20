5 cops dead, 2 wounded in encounter with suspected rebels in Camarines Norte



LABO, Camarines Norte - Five police officers were killed while two were wounded in a clash with suspected rebel forces in Labo town Friday night.

The Camarines Norte police office said the gunfight started while the group of Police Lt. Louie James Amoy was patrolling 50 meters away from their camp in Barangay Dumagmang in the town.

The clash lasted for three hours, where five police officers, all members of the 1st platoon of the Camarines Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC), died on the spot.

The suspected rebels, whose numbers are unknown, immediately fled the scene and headed towards the forests of Mt. Labo.

The Camarines Norte 2nd PMFC is currently carrying out pursuit operations against the armed group.

PNP Bicol Regional Director Police Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante condemned the incident, saying the officers were in the area to help secure a road being built to connect Camarines Norte with Quezon Province.

Rebels were suspected to have asked for revolutionary taxes from small-scale miners in Dumangmang, a mining village.

The rebel side has yet to give word on alleged involvement in the gunfight.

Philippine state forces and rebels figure in periodic clashes as peace negotiations between government and the communist movement have not prospered.

In a recent speech, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered state troops to shoot on sight armed rebels and "ignore human rights."

A few days later, several activists tagged in the communist movement were killed in police raids in Calabarzon.

— Report from Jonathan Magistrado