2-week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown rumors false, Palace says

People pass by a lockdown marker put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 at a barangay in Paco, Manila on March 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Circulating messages alleging Metro Manila will be placed under a 2-week lockdown are false, the Palace said on Saturday.

In a statement, Palace spokesperson Harry Roque said rumors about a 2-week “circuit breaker” lockdown are not true.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque says circulating messages that Metro Manila will be placed under a 2-week “circuit breaker” lockdown are FALSE — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) March 20, 2021

On Friday, the Department of Health said it was mulling recommending a “circuit breaker” lockdown in the National Capital Region in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

"Isang pamamaraan para mas mabilis na mapigilan ang kadena ng hawaan. Ang gagawın dito, palalakihin lang 'yung restriction. Halimbawa dati 50 percent sa restaurant gagawing 30 percent 'yung puwedeng kumain… O 'yung mga iba pang mga public places," said Health Sec. Francisco Duque III.

(This is one way to quickly curb the chain of infections. What will be done is that there will be more restrictions. For example, the 50 percent capacity allowed in restaurants will be cut to 30 percent, or in other public places.)

On Saturday, the Philippines recorded its highest daily coronavirus tally at 7,999.

-with reports from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News