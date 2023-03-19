Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The country is set to experience high temperatures from March 20 until 26, according to PAGASA's forecast.

Temperatures as high as 33 to 34 degrees Celsius might be felt in areas in Metro Manila, with only low chances of raining.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao region of the country.

The chances of experiencing severe thunderstorms in Mindanao also remain on Friday until the weekend.

According to PAGASA, the said chances of experiencing the aforementioned forecast was because of Easterlies prevailing over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao throughout the week.

However, weak Amihan or Northeasterlies may still affect the the extreme Northern Luzon by Saturday and Sunday.

No weather disturbances will also be felt in the duration of the forecast period.