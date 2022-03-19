MANILA—More than a hundred former generals, senior officers, and other ranking personnel from the military and police have expressed their support for former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s bid for the presidency.

In a manifesto released earlier this week, the retired officers endorsed Marcos “as the best candidate to initiate true and genuine reforms in the institutions of our country, foster national healing and unity.”

The former top brass added statement that Marcos, if elected president, can provide the support of the vast majority of Filipinos most dependent on the service of the government.

“Should our people choose Senator Marcos as our next President in the elections on May 9th, we commit to him our full support for unity, peace, progress — and we call an all to do the same so that he can fulfill the sovereign will of the Filipino people,” the manifesto read.

Among the signatories included former Environment Secretary and retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) general Roy Cimatu, Medal of Valor awardee Ariel Querubin, and retired Police Major General Getulio Napeñas Jr., who was involved in the 2015 Mamasapano encounter.

Querubin confirmed to ABS-CBN News his involvement in the manifesto, saying he was among the nine out of 14 Medal of Honor awardees who signed it.

The other five, he said, could not openly support a candidate as they are still in government service.

“That is a legit manifesto . . . Only nine signed because the other five have restrictions because they’re still working with the government . . . You name a senior officer there and he can probably send to you a signature,” he said.

Marcos continues to be a survey frontrunner ahead of the May 9 elections.

