Pinoys in Ireland, UK show support for Ukraine

Filipino community groups in Ireland and UK joined the worldwide emergency appeal and support for the war-stricken country of Ukraine through different initiatives.

Members of the Cavan Cross Cultural Community (4C), which includes people from 96 countries such as the Philippines, graced a rally held at the Cavan Market Square last March 5.

Ukrainian Sergiy Balan, the leader of the group, recounted their close-call experience when they left Ukraine four days before Russian President Putin bombed Kyiv, the nation’s capital and most populous city.

“We are lucky we left before the invasion happened. Since then, we check the news and call our families back home everyday. Our country may be small compared to Russia, but Ukrainians are brave and we will continue to fight for our freedom," Balan said.

Ukrainian mothers Nathaliya Obajuluwa and Alina Yaroshchuk shared their thoughts on the Russian invasion of their homeland.

“We are afraid. We never expected the Russian federation to become our enemy. I am just a mother of four children, and I want the best for them. There is no option to surrender. We need more quality weapons," Obajuluwa said.

Yaroshchuk thanked everyone who joined the rally: “Putin is killing our country. We are now one family. The rest of the world is now one family. Ukraine is a strong country and we will win. Slava Ukraini!”

Filipino Association of Cavan member and entrepreneur Jan Fay, who donated personal cleaning products to Ukraine, sent a message to group leader Balan.

“You are not alone during this difficult time. The whole world is always praying for you, and you are always in our thoughts. We are hoping that this will be over very soon. Stay strong," Fay said.

Balan, who admires the hardworking Filipinos in the mushroom factory where he works, replied: “Thank you very much for the support of the Filipinos who are thinking and praying for Ukraine. We hope to visit the Philippines soon. You are welcome to visit Ukraine when we are free from this war.”

In Stevenage, UK, Myla Arceno, head of the Filipino-British community in Stevenage, has been actively involved in pushing the UK government to speed up the support for the refugees as well as organizing an online fundraising event to help the Ukrainian war victims.

The “Online Fundraising Show for the Ukrainian Community in Stevenage” held on March 13 raised around £300. The event was led by the Filipino-British Community, JhermiNATION, in collaboration with the Stevenage Borough Council, multicultural communities, as well as local schools and churches.

Before the event, Arceno, who is also the Filipina Councillor of Stevenage Borough Council, invited their Ukrainian friends for a meal at her house in Stevenage where they had adobo and Ukrainian cake.

Ukrainian guest Lyudmila Kear said, “Thank you very much for all your kind support. This war united us and we cannot thank you enough, we really appreciate it.”

Arceno then thanked the Filipino and British community for their generosity.

“We are very grateful for all the donations that we collected and we wish to thank the mayor of Stevenage, leader of the council, the parish priest, the multi faiths, and the beautiful diverse communities and performers that made the online event a success," Arceno said.

Arceno also encouraged the community to donate using the following details:

Filipino-British Community Stevenage Account No. 52985462 Sort Code 309897.”