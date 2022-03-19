Sister Consolata Manding of the Daughters of St. Paul called "unfair" and "presumptuous" a TikTok video which she said made her appear to be supportive of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., March 18, 2022. Courtesy: Paulines MultiMedia PH.

MANILA—A Daughters of St. Paul nun described as "unfair" how a TikTok video used a recording of her that made her appear to be supporting presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In a video with the words "Nuns of EDSA 1", which the congregation said has gone viral, Sister Consolata Manding was shown speaking out against Marcos' critics.

"Let people decide; do not destroy the person," Manding said in the video.

"There is no respect when you destroy somebody's personality and somebody's image. And I wish we have to learn not to, and instead tell people what things can be done, or if he did something wrong that is proven and say it, but always with respect. Who is perfect among us, who is without fault among us? Sinong leader sa atin perfect? Wala naman eh."

But in a video posted by Paulines MultiMedia PH on YouTube, Friday, Manding said this was part of a longer answer to a question from a journalist back in 2016 during that year's EDSA Revolution anniversary.

"My answer, there was a long answer telling me that whoever is the candidate, we really cannot judge because no one is better than anyone else," she said.

"I was saying in that interview that it's better to tell them the good things they have done rather than the bad. But what happened is they took a slice of that interview and then put it beside a picture of BBM and put it on TikTok. So, of course, people who will see it will say, 'Oy si Sister Consolata pala is endorsing BBM.'"

Manding added that she had to clarify she was not endorsing Marcos.

"This is an unfair use of a material without permission and presumptuous," she said. "I hope they will stop doing this."

Manding's Daughters of St. Paul played a significant role in the 1986 EDSA Revolution, as its sisters were among those who led prayers in front of soldiers that were ordered to disperse crowds protesting against the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

One of the iconic photos taken during the revolution was of Sister Porferia "Pingping" Ocariza, who was on her knees while praying the rosary in front of government troops. CBCP News reported that Ocariza died in 2020 at age 63 after a long battle with cancer.