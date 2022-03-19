KAWIT, Cavite—Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday returned to campaign for a third time in Cavite, the country's second most vote-rich province whose governor earlier vowed to deliver some 800,000 votes for a rival candidate.

No one has a final say until the people troop to polling precincts to actually vote on May 9, Domagoso told reporters hours before he mounted his float that took him to his campaign rally at Kawit Freedom Park.

"At least promise pa lang naman (It's just a promise)," he said.

"OK lang ’yun. Wala namang problema (That's OK, there's no problem with that)," he said.

Domagoso was referring to the earlier pronouncement of Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla that some 800,000 Caviteños were guaranteed to vote for former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. come election day.

"Wala namang masama na sumuyo [ng botante]," Domagoso said, when asked if he can still get a chunk of Cavite's 2.3 million votes in May despite failing to bag an endorsement from several key officials in the province.

"Ang importante sa akin 'yung taongbayan, diretso ako sa taongbayan, sa mamamayan."

(There is nothing wrong with wooing voters. What is important to me is the public, that I go straight to the public, to the citizens.)

Remulla traded barbs with Domagoso last year after the Manila Mayor slammed several Cavite officials for allegedly neglecting some people relocating from the capital city.

The two politicians eventually mended fences over the distribution of aid, with Remulla even defending Domagoso after President Rodrigo Duterte took a swipe at Domagoso for posing in his underwear when he was an actor.

"Yorme did not do those provocative poses while in office as a respected councilor, vice mayor or as the current Manila Mayor," Remulla said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page in August 2021.

"Hindi ito isyu (This is not an issue). What’s important is that Yorme NEVER LIED, DID NOT STEAL, KILL nor did he ever brought shame to the great people of Manila as a public servant."

Despite these earlier praises, Remulla was a no-show at Domagoso's campaign rally as the Cavite governor has already allied himself with Marcos Jr., and Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Domagoso said Cavite Rep. Francis Gerald "Boy Blue" Abaya - who sought his help in aiding fire victims earlier this year - has also yet to give an endorsement.

"Hindi ako naniningil (I am not asking them to return the favor)," said the Manila Mayor, who handed out some P7.9 million in cash aid for Cavite fire victims last month.

"Yung tulungan ako ng kusa salamat pero never ako nagsisingil ng kung ano man yung bagay na naging mabuti sa nagdaan... Basta kung tutulong, naku, thank you very much," he said.

(If they will help me on their own, thank you, but I never asked for anything in return for whatever good I have done in the past... If they will help, thank you very much.)

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer added that his team has been trying to "reach [voters] across demographics" to gain more supporters.

A Pulse Asia survey earlier showed that many Gen Z voters, or those born between 1997 and 2012, preferred Marcos Jr. over other presidential aspirants.

"Siguro it's a matter of mabigyan sila ng clear understanding ng mga plano ng mga kandidato . . . Makita nila ’yung pruweba, ’yung proof of concept ng paggo-gobyerno," he said.

(Maybe it's a matter of giving them a clear understanding about the plans of candidates . . . They have to see evidence, proof of our concept of governance.)

"There is still time, we can talk to them. Nothing is final until it's May 9."