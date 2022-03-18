Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters in Cavite during a sortie in the city on March 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

KAWIT, Cavite—Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said his camp continues to "sustain a decent campaign" despite observations that monetary donations are hard to come by at this point in the campaign.

Aksyon Demokratiko's campaign kitty is "just enough" at this point, Domagoso told reporters when asked about the status of his war chest.

"Sapat lang kasi we manage our funds," he said.

(It's just enough because we manage our funds.)

"When we say decent hindi magarbo, hindi din tukod (it's not luxurious, but it's also not lacking)," he said, referring to town hall meetings, motorcades and other campaign events they have been holding across the country since February 8.

The team's advertisements are adjusted based on the flow of donations, he said.

"Sometimes you see our ads, sometimes you don’t see our ads," he said.

"'Pag mayroon, ratsada. Kapag wala, yung (If we have funds, we go for it. If we have none, we go back to the) normal, the tedious and retail campaign."

While having more television, radio and online ads may boost his and his allies' respective candidacies, Domagoso said he still prefers going to communities to touch base with actual voters.

"Sa tingin ko (I think), even any other product, word of mouth is the best marketing," he said.

"What we’re doing is retail campaign to reach as many people as possible, different people, different areas, different geography."

In several sorties, Domagoso also urges his supporters to help propel his presidential bid by spending at least a peso by texting a friend or a relative to vote for him.

"We empower our supporters or new believers na tulungan kami na mamuhunan naman sila sa amin (to help us and invest in us)," he added.

The issue about dwindling campaign funds was brought up after Partido Reporma presidential candidate and Sen. Panfilo Lacson said earlier this week that "campaign funds are supposed to come by hard and seldom" at this stage of the race.

RELATED VIDEO