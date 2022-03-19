Filipino Canadians reel from rising prices of gas, groceries

Watch more on iWantTFC

As in other countries, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has greatly affected fuel prices in Canada.

The highest costs are in British Columbia where prices range from $1.91 to more than $2.00 per liter. Filipinos in the province are reeling from the increase.

"Hindi okay kasi mahal din ang bilihin pag mahal ang gas," chicken factory employee Jonas Castro pointed out.

(It's not okay, because prices of goods also increase when gas prices are up.)

"Dati-rati pag bibili kami ng gas, hindi namin mararamdaman kaagad. Ngayon, sobra. Everyday, tumataas siya, so parang ayaw na namin tuloy magsasakyan," manufacturing employee Ritchie Aquino shared.

(It used to be that when we get gas, we don't immediately feel the pinch. But now, it’s too much. Prices increase daily, so we don’t want to drive anymore.)

Statistics Canada reported that inflation hit a record high of 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991. Motorists paid 32.3% more at the pump, compared to February last year, while prices of goods rose to 7.4% last month in the largest increase since May 2009.

Filipino Canadians said their $100 can no longer buy much at the till.

"Lahat na tumaas pati yung mga meats, chicken, yung mga ginagamit natin sa bahay kaya medyo mahirap. Tight ang budget ngayon," office worker Vangie said.

(Everything increased even meats, chicken, and items you use at home so it's difficult. Our budget is tight right now.)

At Masagana FIlipino Store, the prices of imported products sold are even higher, increasing by a staggering 40%. According to store owner Enicris Altenburg, importers already warned them last year to expect higher prices for Filipino goods.

"Ang sabi nila na 'Kris, talagang tataas kasi itong Covid, sa production sa Pilipinas, matagal.' Walang product dahil sa Covid sa Pilipinas, lalo na doon hindi naman sila pinapa-work talaga," Altenburg said.

"They said, 'Kris, prices will really increase because of Covid, production in the Philippines is slow.' There's no product because of Covid in the Philippines, especially since they're not really allowed to go to work there.)

Altenburg said the price increase is across-the-board, and includes products like longganisa, tuyo and bagoong. Instant noodles may also soon increase to $6 to $7 per pack.

That's why Filipinos are now tightening their belts as there seems to be no sign of relief from price increases anytime soon. "Nagluluto na lang ng baon one week, tsaka ire-ref muna," Castro said.

(We'll just cook our meals for one week then store this in the fridge.)

With the rising inflation, the federal government is increasing the hourly minimum wage to $15.55 effective April 1. BC's wage hike will be slightly higher at $15.65 per hour, but it will only kick in by June.