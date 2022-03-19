Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto on Aug. 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko on Friday dubbed the cyber libel complaint against its executive vice president, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, as "an act of desperation and harassment."

The statement came hours after Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo, Sotto's rival in the city's mayoralty race, filed the complaint before the Pasig Regional Trial Court.

Bernardo accused Sotto of damaging his reputation when the 32-year-old mayor criticized his work ethic during a flag raising ceremony in Januar.

"We see this as an act of desperation and harassment," Aksyon Demokratiko said in a statement.

"This case is purely politically motivated, and a feeble invocation of the cyber crime law to advance one's political interests," it said.

The party said Sotto "is well within his right" to call out Pasig officials who were not performing their duties.

"Public servants should hold themselves to a higher standard and should take feedback and criticism as par for the course," it said.

Sotto has yet to comment on the complaint, saying he had yet to receive a copy.

Aksyon's defense of Sotto comes a month after he disputed the party's claim that he approved the appointment of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso as its president and standard bearer for the May elections.

The mayor's uncle Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III is running for vice president in tandem with Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

"We met with more than one candidate. But I asked them nicely, and they agreed that I would not be involved in national politics," Sotto told ABS-CBN News in an earlier interview.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, hindi na muna ako mangingialam sa national politics kasi medyo matindi yung ginagawa natin dito sa local. And they said, 'Okay'. They agreed," he said.

(I told them I will not meddle in national politics because what we are doing in the local government is quite challenging. And they said, 'Okay'. They agreed.)

Despite their misaligned statements, Sotto said he has not thought of leaving Aksyon Demokratiko, noting that he joined the party because of its principles.

