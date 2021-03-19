Pasig City enforces granular lockdown in 37 areas as COVID-19 cases surge

MANILA - A total of 37 areas in Pasig City will be placed under granular lockdown for two weeks beginning Friday, Mayor Vico Sotto has said, as the city government sought to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“With the surge of cases and the emergence of variants, and upon recommendation of our City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CHD-CESU), I am declaring granular lockdown in 37 areas of Pasig City,” Sotto said in a Facebook post.

Sotto’s order is contained in Executive Order No. PCG-18, series of 2021, which he signed Thursday.

Under the EO, the following areas will be placed under granular lockdown from March 19 to April 1:

BAGONG ILOG:

Tatco St.

Flores St.

Santiago St.

Bagong Katipunan

Asedillo St.

BAMBANG:

F. Castillo St.

Pio Alvarez St.

CANIOGAN:

Col. P. Licsi St.

Rose St., Villa Upeng

Tatlong Bayani St.

DELA PAZ:

Poinsettia St., Sonia Subdivision

Karangyaan St., Ph 2A, Karangalan Village

KAPITOLYO:

Sta. Teresita St.

MANGGAHAN:

Ampalaya St., Napico

MAYBUNGA:

158 Westbank Road, Floodway

405 Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue

ORANBO:

204 Hillcrest Circle

PALATIW:

M.H. Del Pilar St.

PINAGBUHATAN:

2024 Salandanan St.

013 Willa Rey Village

Blk. 23 Kenneth, Eusebio Ave., Nagpayong

Ph2 Blk. 4, Ilugin

M.H. Del Pilar St.

ROSARIO:

28 C Ortigas Ave., Ext.

ROTC St.

Bernal St.

130 Dr. Sixto Antonio Ave.

6 Emerald St., Doña Juana

SAN JOAQUIN:

Villa Hernandez St.

Villa Tupaz

SAN MIGUEL:

Dr. Pilapil

SAN NICOLAS:

33 F. Cruz St.

STA CRUZ:

Kap Ato St.

STA. LUCIA:

1050155 Ave., Soldier’s Village

54 Rosario Village

Blk 1 Lot 5, Tamarind Rd, Summerfield, De Castro

SUMILANG:

K. Jabson St.

UGONG:

C. Santos St.

Pasig’s CHD-CESU said there has been a 262.03 percent increase in the total number of cases in the city in the last two weeks.

The mayor said only emergency cases and those considered as authorized personnel outside of residence (APOR) are allowed to go out in locked down areas.

“Magiging mas mahigpit ang mga barangay at pulis sa mga lugar na ito. Bawal ang mga bisita at bawal lumabas ng bahay kung hindi APOR,” he said.

The Philippines on Thursday reported 5,290 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total number of cases to 640,984 as it saw a fresh surge a year into the pandemic lockdown.

