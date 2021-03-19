'Hard GCQ' hirit ng OCTA group dahil sa paghataw ng COVID-19 cases

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Isang linggo nang humahataw sa 4,000 hanggang 5,000 ang bilang ng bagong COVID-19 cases na naitatala araw-araw bago ito sumirit sa pinakamataas na bilang na 7,000 ngayong Biyernes.

Kaya nanawagan ang OCTA Research Group na binubuo ng mga propesor mula sa University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas, at ibang institusyon, magpatupad na ng mas mahigpit na quarantine.

Ipinaliwanag ng isang propesor kung ano ang ibig sabihin nila sa "hard general community quarantine."

"Our notion of hard GCQ should include a significant amount of our workforce both in the private sector and the public sector working from home or on a staggered work hour system... We’re discouraging social gathering, indoor dining... We’ll discourage it but restaurants can still be open. Encourage take out," sabi ni OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye.

Aabutin lang naman umano ng 2 hanggang 3 linggo ito, depende kung gawin nga ng gobyerno.

Ayon sa OCTA, matindi na ang pagtaas ng mga kaso ngayon.

"Time is of the essence here. We are in a surge that is very different and potentially is more serious. Actually it’s more serious than the last surge we did," ani Rye.

Ayon kay OCTA fellow Guido David na gumagawa ng projections para sa OCTA, mas madami talagang bagong kaso ngayon sa NCR ngunit hindi pa naman nagagamit lahat ng COVID-19-dedicated beds.

Ngunit ayon sa molecular biologist na miyembro ng OCTA, delikado pa rin kung magpatuloy ang pagtaas ng mga kaso.

"Critical levels, as in maximum capacity of current allocated beds will be reached around Easter... What would have to happen is that the hospital would have to reallocate a non-COVID bed to a COVID ward," tantiya ni Fr. Nicanor Austriaco.

Binabantayan ngayon ng World Health Organization ang mga ospital kung kakayanin pa ba ang pagdami ng mga kaso.

—Ulat ni Kristine Sabillo, ABS-CBN News