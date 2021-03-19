FEU medicine grad leads March 2021 physician licensure exams

MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday night that 1,234 out of 1,927 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in 11 cities this month.

Jeremiah Dimapeles Lim of Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation topped the licensure exams with a score of 89.67 percent, followed by Gabrielle Paul Pascual from the same university (88.75 percent).

They were followed by Cy Johann Kent Romuga of University of Cebu College of Medicine Foundation Inc. in Mandaue (88.42 percent), and Kristian Leonard Orante of University of the Philippines in Manila (UP-Manila) (87.83 percent).

The Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation is this year's performing school with a passing rate of 91.76 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the March 2021 Physician Licensure Examination were:

The top schools with 50 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage are:

More details to follow.