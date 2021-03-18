Fair weather in PH Friday due to easterlies

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - The Philippines is expected to have fair weather Friday due to easterlies, the state weather bureau said.

The easterlies or warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring hot and humid weather with chances of rain in the afternoon and at night, weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

Fair weather can also be expected in most of parts of the country over the weekend, she added. Temperature is forecast to reach 33.8 degree Celsius.

"Wala pa rin naman tayong binabantayan ngayon na anumang sama ng panahon o low-pressure area na posibleng makaapekto sa ating bansa," she said.

(We have not monitored any weather disturbance or low-pressure area that might affect the country.)

