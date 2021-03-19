DOH studying proposal to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination in worst-hit regions

San Juan City launches its vaccination program as medical frontliners from the San Juan Medical Center get inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Arena on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health said Friday it was studying a proposal to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination in regions with high number of coronavirus cases.

Speaking to Teleradyo, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency would have to calibrate its COVID-19 response amid spike in coronavirus infections.

"Sound management principle naman 'yan. Kung saan mas nangangailangan, kung saan mas meron talagang rumaragasang kaso ng epidemya ay dapat do'n talaga tulungan," he told Teleradyo.

(It's a sound management principle. We should help those in need of help and where there are surging cases of epidemic.)

"Nagkataon ito ang NCR, Calabarzon, Region 3, Region 7, CAR. 'Yan ang ating tinitignan pero hintayin ko pa ang final decision ng NTF, IATF," Duque added.

(It so happened it's in NCR, Calabarzon, Region 3, Region 7, CAR. We are looking into it but I'm still waiting for the final decision of NTF, IATF.)

A group of experts have called on the government to focus their vaccination drive in the capital region as COVID-19 cases have increased in the past weeks.

Metro Manila, home to about a tenth of the country's population, is considered the epicenter of the health crisis. The region has tallied over 267,000 coronavirus cases, data from DOH as of March 18 showed.

Duque said the Philippines was set to receive an additional 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca through the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility.

The country launched its inoculation program on March 1, much later than many other countries.

To date, over 240,000 anti-coronavirus jabs have reached the arms of health-care workers. The country aims to vaccinate all of its 1.7 million medical frontliners by April.

The Philippines on Thursday logged 5,290 new coronavirus infections, the second highest daily tally this year, pushing the total number of cases to 640,984. COVID-19-related fatalities stood at 12,887.

In the interview, Duque also urged the public to temper harsh criticism in the government's response to the pandemic.

"Hindi naman siguro tama na sasabihin na 10 steps backward. Magmalasakit naman sila sa mga health-care workers natin. Ang kabayanihan ay hindi mapantayan. Ang daming mga buhay ang naisalba, kinalingan, pinagaling. Sana naman 'wag gano'n kalupit ang kanilang mga opinyon," he said.

(It's not right to say [we are] 10 steps backward. They should sympathize with our health-care workers. Their heroism is immeasurable. They have saved and improved lives. I hope their opinions are not that cruel.)

Duque was reacting to a statement from a former health chief who said that the country was 10 steps backward from the time it initially addressed the pandemic last year.