Batangas City bans leisure activities in resorts, hotels to stop COVID-19 spread

MANILA - The City Government of Batangas on Thursday banned leisure activities in all resorts and hotels in the city as the number of new COVID-19 cases in nearby areas continued to rise.

The policy took effect on March 18, 2021, according to a statement from the Batangas City Government.

"Ito ay isa ring paraan para maiwasan ang pagdagsa ng mga turista mula sa ibang lugar at mapigilan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa lungsod," the announcement read.

(This is a way to avoid the deluge of tourists to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the city.)

"Pinapayuhan ang mga establishments na ito na kumuha ng mga kaukulang permits sa Department of Tourism alinsunod sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines," it read.

(These establishments are advised to secure permits from the Department of Tourism in accordance with IATF guidelines.)

As of March 18, Batangas City recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of patients to 51.

RELATED VIDEO