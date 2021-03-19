B.1.1.7 COVID variant at mutations kinumpirma sa Caraga Region

BUTUAN CITY—Kinumpirma ng Department of Health Caraga na isa ang nagpositibo sa B.1.1.7 variant habang 2 mutations naman ang isinailalim sa imbestigasyon base na sa ipinadalang sample sa University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center of the Department of Health for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

Ang nakumpirmang B.1.1.7 variant na sample ay galing sa isang returning overseas Filipino na taga Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

Habang ang 2 samples ng mutations na iniimbestigahan ay galing sa mga residente ng Bislig at Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

Dahil dito, kasalukuyang naka-deploy ang Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) para mag-imbestiga sa case profile.

“We are closely coordinating with the Local Chief Executives and health authorities of the concerned LGUs. These findings are significant in our next steps to combat COVID-19 especially now that these mutations are detected in Caraga. Our concerned LGUs are now taking actions relative to the quarantine protocol standards,” pahayag ni DOH regional director Cesar Cassion.

Base na sa IATF guidelines, dapat magpatupad ang mga concerned LGUs ng quarantine at control measures.

Sa ngayon, asymptomatic ang mga kaso at ang B.1.1.7 variant case ay patuloy na naka-quarantine sa LGU-identified quarantine facility habang ang 2 kaso ng mutations ay naka-kompleto na sa 14-day quarantine period na walang signs at symptoms pero kailangan pa nilang sumailalim sa RT-PCR test.

Hinikayat ng DOH ang publiko na maging alerto at sumunod sa minimum public health standards. Agad daw ireport sa health authorities ang mga clustering of cases para sa agaran, napapanahon at naayong aksyon. -- Ulat ni Lorilly Charmane D. Awitan

