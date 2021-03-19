After 33 employees get COVID, Supreme Court to keep skeleton force until March 26

33 Supreme Court employees tested positive for #COVID19. Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta extends 50% skeleton force in all SC offices until March 26 upon request of Office of Administrative Services. pic.twitter.com/FsU28XhkFL — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 19, 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reported that 33 of its employees from different offices tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Court's Office of Administrative Services to recommend using a skeleton force until March 26.

"At the moment, we have thirty-three (33) employees in the different offices of the Court who are COVID-19 positive and four (4) other employees are awaiting result of the RT-PCR test," said Maria Carina Cunanan, deputy clerk of court and chief administrative officer, in her letter to Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

"In view of the high number of employees with COVID-19 cases in the Court, the undersigned respectfully recommends that the maintenance of a skeleton force of fifty (50%) in all offices of the Court, as provided for in Memorandum Circular No. 01-2021, be extended until March 26, 2021."

Peralta recently suspended work at the Supreme Court from March 11 to 14 to give way for the disinfection of buildings at its compound on Padre Faura in Manila.

In a memorandum released Wednesday, the High Court said this was part of its “precautionary measures” amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially in epicenter Metro Manila.

