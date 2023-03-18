PNP: Teves yet to coordinate with us on security matters

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said they have yet to receive a formal communication from Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. regarding his security when he returns to the Philippines.

PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said they are coordinating with the House of Representatives and other agencies on the matter.

“Sa ngayon, I understand, walang pormal na komunikasyon si Teves sa PNP but the PNP had been coordinating with the House of Representatives to iron out with respect to the issue of providing security kay Congressman Teves at kanyang pamilya,” Fajardo said in a media briefing.

She also refused to reveal the whereabouts of the lawmaker, after a media personality alleged that Teves was in Cambodia.

“Suffice to say, lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno ay nagtutulong-tulong para hikayatin [siya] na umuwi dito at harapin ang mga kaso na ito at nire-reiterate hjindio lang ng Chief PNP at SILG na handa tayo magbigay ng seguridad kay teves at pamilya niya as soon as makabalik siya dito sa Pilipinas,” she said.

Justice Spokesperson Mico Clavano earlier said they have yet to receive any information from the lawmaker and they plan to include suspects on Gov. Roel Degamo’s slay under Interpol’s Blue Notice list.

They are also not keen on deporting Teves as they want to “exhaust all remedies” first.

Teves, Jr. on March 15 wrote to House Speaker Martin Romualdez asking for a two-month leave of absence from the House of Representatives from March 9, citing a security threat to his life.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, meanwhile, thinks Teves' seeming refusal to return to the Philippines past the period of his leave of absence could be an "indication of guilt."

Fearing for his safety is a poor excuse not to face the charges, Remulla said.

