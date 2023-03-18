MANILA —The national police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will study the possibility of appealing the decision of the justice department that dismissed a complaint of illegal possession of ammunition, firearms, and explosives filed against Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr.

PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said the CIDG has yet to receive an official copy of the Department of Justice’s decision, but they respect it.

“The CIDG has yet to receive a copy of the resolution. If this is true, we respect the findings and disposition of the DOJ on this complaint. This only shows that the government is here to prosecute and not to persecute,” Fajardo said in a media briefing.

“Kailangan muna nila makakuha ng official copy ng resolution na inilabas ng DOJ and titingnan at pag-aaralan kung kinakailangan or if there’s a need to file a motion for reconsideration o hahayaan na lang yun kung makapag-submit tayo,” she added.

Fajardo said the dismissed case is only one of the 8 complaints filed against Teves, noting that the CIDG has “strong cases” against the lawmaker.

“Kumpiyansa ang CIDG na malakas ang kanilang isninampa na kaso at hawak na ebidensya laban kay Cong. Teves at iba pang [akusado],” she said.

“May basehan ang mga sinampang kaso ng CIDG. Yung isang na-dismiss, while we consider it as a minor setback, yung ibang mga kaso ay hindi maapektuhan ito.”

DOJ Spokesperson Mico Clavano earlier said one batch of firearms seized during one of the raids in Teves’ properties in Negros Oriental were previously licensed to a certain Roland Pablio, prompting his agency to drop the complaint.

While, Pablio will face the complaint, Clavano said, “he is still considered one of the suspects, in the masterminds of the slay of Gov. Degamo.”



