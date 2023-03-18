Man dies after suffocating in Cebu City fire

A man died after suffering from suffocation following a fire incident in Cebu City.

The alarm was raised yesterday at Sitio Little Plaza, Barangay Inayawan.

According to fire investigator FO3 Fulbert Navarro, the victim inhaled smoke from the fire.

He was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain while the firefighting was on going but was declared dead after a few minutes.

Based on their initial report, the damage from the fire razed 22 homes amounting to P900,000.

Forty-one families were affected, for a total of 163 individuals. They were immediately evacuated to the sports complex of the Barangay.

Some 119 fire trucks responded to the scene that was at the first alarm. It took the responders about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

-- Report from Annie Perez