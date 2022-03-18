MANILA — A media watchdog on Friday raised concern about attacks and hostilities against the media in the run-up to the May 9 elections.

Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility executive director Melinda Quintos De Jesus said journalists should be more watchful ahead of the polls, saying the Duterte administration has always been hostile with the press "unless you are friendly media."

According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, 2 journalists have been killed since the filing of candidacies in October.

On Oct. 31, radio commentator and Newsline Philippines reporter Orlando Dinoy was shot dead in Davao del Sur. Meanwhile, Radyo ni Juan Tacurong radio commentator Jaynard Angeles was killed in Sultan Kudarat on Jan. 12.

Since the start of the campaign period on Feb. 8, three reporters have been barred from coverage , the PCIJ said.

Among them is ABS-CBN stringer Dynah Diestro, who was driven away from her coverage during the visit of 4 senatorial candidates to the Zamboanga del Norte governor’s office.

Nine news websites, which include ABS-CBN News, Rappler and CNN Philippines, were also hit with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

The PCIJ also said reporters and news organizations remain subjected to online threats and harassment, and continued red-tagging.

De Jesus believes the level of hostility towards the media would provoke more violence as the elections near.

It is also compounded by online threats, which she said demoralizes the journalists and diminishes their sense of self and purpose.

"The danger is higher. The danger of that action becoming violent is certainly a reality more than it has been," she said.

"Just because social media has also been chosen by the administration as part of their propaganda to attack those they are not pleased with. Those they feel they are threatening the security of their administration, which is what we have seen."

Based on the Global Impunity Index 2021 released by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, the Philippines is still the seventh most dangerous country for journalists worldwide.

The CPJ noted that the Philippines still had 13 unsolved murders involving journalists. The index covers the period Sept. 1, 2011 to Aug. 31, 2021.

In the past 6 years of the Duterte administration, the media have come under threat, with organizations shut down and some journalists barred from coverage.