MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 1,427 out of 2,837 examinees passed the Physician Licensure Examination given this month.

Linnaeus Louisse Abarrientos Cruz of the University of the Philippines Manila topped the licensure exams with a score of 90.25 percent rating.

UP Manila is the top-performing school after 52 out of 57 of its takers passed the boards.

Check here for the list of successful examinees.

RELATED VIDEO