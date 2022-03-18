Presidential candidate, senator Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee greet supporters during a motorcade in Tarlac City on March 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Presidential contender Sen. Manny Pacquiao urged the Commission on Elections to clear doubts on an alleged security breach on the part of technology firm Smartmatic.

Senate President Tito Sotto and Sen. Imee Marcos on Thursday flagged the supposed breach in which the contents of a Smarmatic employee's laptop was allegedly copied by a certain group.

"Medyo alarming 'yun dahil napabalitang nagkaroon ng leak," Pacquiao told ABS-CBN news on Thursday.

"Ang hiling lang natin sa Comelec, kahit na one percent, huwag bigyan ng doubt ang taumbayan pagdating sa halalan na ito," he said at the sidelines of his campaign sorties in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato.

(The report that there was a leak is a bit alarming. Our request to the Comelec is even if it's just one percent, don't give the public any reason to doubt this coming elections.)

Smartmatic, which supplied the automated poll software for the May elections, has denied the supposed breach. It said it was not involved in the processing or storage of voters' personal data.

The firm's servers are "completely separate and independent" from those of Comelec, added Smartmatic spokesman Atty. Christopher Louie Ocampo.

MARCOS TAXES

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said he was not surprised by reports that government was seeking to collect some P203 billion in estate taxes from the family of another presidential contender, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao said he only hoped voters would be mindful of the information they get on candidates.

“Karamihan kasi ngayon ay nade-deceive sa propaganda sa social media. Kailangan mag-ingat din tayong makinig at manood ng social media, dahil mahirap din kung hindi mo napapatunayan,” said the PROMDI standard bearer.

(Many are deceived by propaganda on social media. We need to be careful of what we hear and watch on social media because it is difficult if these are not proven.)

The Bureau of Internal Revenue confirmed sending the Marcos family a written demand to settle their estate tax liabilities, the party of presidential contender Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Wednesday.

The Marcos camp has yet to issue a statement on this issue.

Watch more on iWantTFC

DEBATES

Marcos Jr., who has topped surveys on preferred presidential contenders, will skip a Comelec-organized debate with his rivals this weekend.

“Siguro iniisip niya na panalo na s'ya sa survey," Pacquiao said of Marcos.

"Sa survey 'yun. Hindi pa tapos yung laban. Sa survey yun na mahigit 2000 ang tinanong,” added the senator.

(Perhaps he's thinking he has won in surveys. Those are just surveys. The fight is not yet over. Only 2,000 people were polled in the survey.)

Pacquiao on Thursday capped his campaign sorties with a “boodle fight” dinner with former senator JV Ejercito, as well as officials and candidates from Tantangan, South Cotabato.

Pacquiao flew back to Manila on Friday to prepare for the Comelec debate. He said he would read documents, study current issues, and exercise.