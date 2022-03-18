Ka Leody, Bello doubt Imee's claim on Smartmatic 'breach'

Vice presidential aspirant Prof. Walden Bello gives a statement as workers’ rights advocates hold a protest rally near the Mendiola bridge in Manila, in commemoration of Bonifacio Day on November 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “You can never trust what the Marcoses say.”

This was what vice-presidential candidate Walden Bello said Friday, after Sen. Imee Marcos flagged Smartmatic for allegedly a “very serious breach” in its operations a few months ahead of the May 9 elections.

“Ang sense namin is ‘Let’s not take what she says on face value',” said Bello calling on the media to investigate on the claim.

Bello, a critic of the Marcoses, said the public needs to “think twice, thrice, four times” before accepting as truth whatever Marcos says.

“Why is she saying it [allegations against Smartmatic], meron bang personal interest diyan?” he asked.

[Why is she saying it? Does she have a personal interest on the matter?]

Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, is the older sister of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Leody De Guzman, Bello’s running-mate, said he believes the allegations against Smartmatic could be a “ploy.”

”Maraming ploy, malikot at maraming pamba-bluff na ginagawa parang gustong palabasin na sila’y pinagpaplanuhang dadayain,” he said.

[They are pulling a lot of ploys and bluffs to make it appear that there’s a plot of election fraud against them.]

On Thursday, the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee (JCOC)—where Marcos sits as chair—called out Smartmatic for an alleged security breach of voter information.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, a vice presidential aspirant in May, said that the alleged incident showed a lack of election gatekeepers in ensuring the integrity of the upcoming elections.

UNITEAM TO PROBE SMARTMATIC

Marcos Jr.’s running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, said she is also questioning Smartmatic for the alleged breach.

During her visit to Cebu to inaugurate the UniTeam headquarters there, Duterte-Carpio said that she has talked to her legal team on the matter.

“We will forward what we will do with the questions and issues with regards to the procedures and system of the COMELEC in the conduct of the May 2022 election,” she told reporters in Cebuano, without saying what those questions and issues were.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio said she doesn’t know what her father President Rodrigo Duterte meant when he said that he wanted a lawyer to succeed him.

“We don’t know who President Duterte is referring to. We have not discussed politics since August last year,” Duterte-Carpio said.

Duterte has yet to endorse a presidential candidate.

Among the 10 presidential aspirants in May, only Vice President Leni Robredo and Jose Montemayor Jr. are lawyers.

- with report from Annie Perez

