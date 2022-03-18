Balanga City Justice Zone sa Bataan inilunsad

Pinangunahan nina Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo (pangalawa mula sa kaliwa), Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra (pangatlo mula sa kaliwa), at Interior Secretary Eduardo Año (pinakadulo sa kaliwa), ang mga namumuno sa Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC), ang ribbon-cutting ceremony para sa paglulunsad ng Balanga City Justice Zone sa “The Bunker,” the Bataan Government Center and Business Hub, sa Capitol Compound sa Balanga City, Bataan nitong ika-18 ng Marso 2022. Kasama rin nila sina (mula sa kanan) Balanga City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Marion Jacqueline Poblete, Bataan Governor Albert Garcia, at Balanga City Mayor Francis Anthony Garcia. Retrato mula sa Supreme Court Public Information Office



Pinangunahan ni Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo ang paglulunsad ngayong Biyernes ng Balanga City Justice Zone sa tinaguriang “The Bunker,” sa Bataan Government Center and Business Hub, Capitol Compound sa Balanga City, Bataan.

Ang Balanga City Justice Zone ay kauna-unahang Justice Zone sa ilalim ng termino ni Gesmundo at pang-walo sa bansa.

Sabi ni Gesmundo, sa pamamagitan ng Justice Zone, maipapakita ang mga programa ng Justice Sector Coordinating Council para sa mas maayos na koordinasyon sa pagitan ng iba't ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan para matugunan ang isyu sa pagkaantala ng hustisya at problema sa accountability.

“Conceptually, a Justice Zone is the gold standard in the delivery of justice because justice is served real time, when the people actually need it,” aniya.

“Motivated for a good part by the lessons learned from the pandemic, The Court acknowledges that technology is the highway to the future. We are now building up our ICT Governance and Management Framework which will cover our policies, processes, information flow, organizational structures, people skills and competencies, culture, ethics and behavior, services and applications," dagdag niya.

Ang Balanga City Justice Zone ang ikalawang Justice Zone na inilunsad sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic kasunod ng naunang pinasinayaan sa Calamba City.

Ang ibang mga Justice Zones ay nasa Quezon City, Cebu City, Davao City, Angeles City, Bacolod City, at Naga City.

Dumalo sa isinagawang seremonya sa Balanga, Bataan sina Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, at Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduard Año na parehong kabilang sa JSCC.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC