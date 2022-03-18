Residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Saint Peter and John Parish in Malabon City on March 10, 2022 as the Department of Health resumed its National Vaccination Days Part 4 in an attempt to reach places with low vaccination turn out. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government has nearly reached its target for the fourth round of the nationwide vaccination drive "Bayanihan, Bakunahan", a day before it is set to end, the Department of Health said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the drive has administered 1,814,315 jabs or 97 percent of its target 1.87 million doses, with the help of workplaces, private doctors' clinics, and churches, said the DOH.

"Nabigyan po natin ng proteksyon ang ating mga kapatid na indigenous people at gayundin ang ating mga kababayan na naninirahan sa geographically disadvantaged and isolated areas," Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.

(We protected our indigenous peoples and our compatriots in geographically disadvantaged and isolated areas.)

The vaccination drive aimed to inoculate more elderly people and give booster shots, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje earlier said.

"Kinakailangan natin magpa-booster shot dahil vaccine immunity wanes over time. Upang 'di tuluyang mawala ang bisa ng bakuna sa ating mga katawan, kailangan po natin magpaturok ng karagdagang doses," Vergeire said.

(We need booster shots because vaccine immunity wanes over time. So that vaccine efficacy do not leave our system, we need to get additional doses.)

The Philippines has so far fully inoculated 65 million or 72.28 percent of its target 90 million population, Vergeire said. It has given an initial dose to 70.2 million people or 77.96 percent of those eligible to receive the vaccine, she added.

Some 6.6 million senior citizens have been fully vaccinated and 1.9 million have received their booster shots, according to the DOH spokesperson.

Meantime, 1.4 million children aged 5 to 11 and 9.7 million children aged 12 to 17 have received a COVID-19 jab, Vergeire said.

The fourth Bayanihan Bakunahan Program is set to end on Friday after a nearly week-long extension. It was originally scheduled on March 10 to 12.