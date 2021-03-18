'Wala sa critical zone': Number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu 'stable' - DOH

Photo from the official website of VSMMC

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City has stabilized in March despite the spike seen in the capital region, the Department of Health's (DOH) regional spokesperson said Thursday.

This week, Cebu City lodged 137 COVID-19 cases, which is lower compared to the 200 to 300 cases recorded in previous weeks, DOH Central Visayas spokesperson Mary Jean Loreche told TeleRadyo.

"Wala pa po tayo sa critical zone. Nasa below 60 percent pa po tayo," she said, when asked if COVID-19 wards in hospitals in Cebu were already full.

(We are not yet in the critical zone. We are still below 60 percent.)

"Parang nagsta-stabilize na 'yung cases natin ngayon," she said.

(Our cases seem to be stabilizing now.)

Stricter protocols - including the imposition of a liquor ban and regular patrolling - have been imposed to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, Loreche said.

"So far hindi naman tayo umaabot ng 50 cases in a barangay or a sitio," she said.

(So far we have yet to record 50 cases in a village.)

As of March 17, the Philippines lodged a total of 635,698 COVID-19 cases, with 12,866 deaths while 61,733 patients continue to recuperate from the disease.