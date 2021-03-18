Panukalang gawing lifetime ang passport validity ng senior citizens, isinusulong sa Senado

ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA - Muling isinusulong ni Sen. Lito Lapid ang habambuhay na validity ng passport ng mga senior citizen.

Sa virtual hearing nitong Huwebes ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations na pinamumunuan ni Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, iginiit ni Lapid na kailangan ito ng mga senior citizen, lalo na't karamihan sa mga ito ay mahihina na.

"'Yung mga senior citizen natin, karamihan diyan ay ‘di na makalakad, ‘di na makakita, malabo na ang mata. Kaya, pwede na sigurong pagbigyan," giit ni Lapid na nagpanukala ng Senate Bill No. 1197.

Naghain din ang senador ng parehong panukalang batas noong 2019.

Pero kung tatanungin ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), mahirap daw itong gawin dahil hindi ito akma sa international standards.

“Our position is that the grant of the lifetime passport validity will not be compliant with the [International Civil Aviation Organization’s] specifications,” paliwanag ni DFA Office of Consular Affairs Executive Director Alnee Gamble.

Dagdag ni Gamble, ang ICAO ay isang ahensya sa United Nations na naglalatag ng specifications para sa mga ini-isyu ng isang “machine readable travel document”, gaya ng pasaporte ng Pilipinas.

Imbes umanong makatulong, baka lalo pa itong maka-perwisyo sa mga senior citizen.

“The issue there is the passport will become non-compliant, because it does not conform with the ICAO standards, and our senior citizens will have a problem when they cross borders," giit niya.

Hindi naman kuntento dito si Sen. Francis Tolentino. Aniya, baka pwede itong gawan ng paraan para mabawasan ang mga kailangang asikasuhin ng mga senior citizens.

“Perhaps, a method can be devised without violating our existing agreements, by just perhaps stamping or revalidating, in so far the 5 to 10 years requirement is concerned... We give respect and honor to our senior citizens by not burdening them administratively,” aniya.

“in the short life span that they would have here on earth.. to outrightly suggest that what the good senator has done would be violative of the existing international regulations, is unfair,” dagdag ng senador.

Pero ayon sa DFA, kailangan pa ring sundin ang panuntunan ng ICAO.

Kung hindi umubra ang lifetime validity, minungkahi ni Pimentel na gawing libre na lang ang renewal ng passport.

Hindi naman ito sinang-ayunan ni Sen. Pia Cayetano.

"At 60 years old, so many of these people are quite young and probably travel 20 times a year, have the liberty of traveling and spending money. I don't see the point of making it free.. I have reservations for making it free just because they are of a certain age," paliwanag ni Cayetano.

Plano ni Pimentel na isama ang naturang panukala sa bersyon ng Kamara, o ang House Bill No. 8530, na naglalayong i-update ang Philippine Passport Law.