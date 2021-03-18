Ospital ng Sampaloc nears full capacity for COVID-19 patients

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Sampaloc Hospital in Manila said Thursday it was nearing full capacity for COVID-19 patients as cases surged in the capital region.

Some 19 out of 25 beds for virus patients are occupied, said hospital director Dr. Aileen Lacsamana.

"Ang ospital po kasi 50-bed capacity lang 'yan na inadjust po para ma-accommodate ang COVID patients kasi alam niyo naman po kami ang ospital sa Sampaloc area kung saan pinakamadami na naman ang bilang ng COVID cases," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The hospital has only a 50-bed capacity. We adjusted to accommodate COVID patients because as you know we're the hospital in the Sampaloc area which has the highest number of cases.)

Half of the hospital's capacity is allotted for non-COVID maternity patients, Lacsamana said.

Seven hospital staff have so far tested positive for the virus but are recovering, she added.

In Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Sta. Cruz, some 27 healthworkers have contracted the disease mostly from the community and their homes, said medical chief Dr. Esmeraldo Ilem.

The hospital current has one active infection-- an asymptomatic mother who had just given birth.

"Negative po ‘yung baby. Wala rin po siyang nahawang healthworker," Ilem said.

(The baby tested negative for the coronavirus, the mother did not infect healthworkers.)

The Philippines on Wednesday tallied 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of infections to 635,698.

It might reach 11,000 fresh cases daily by the end of the month if virus transmission is not curbed, the OCTA Research Group said.

The health department earlier said the new COVID-19 cases in the country had reached the same peak level in July last year, due to the rise of infections in households or offices.

Metro Manila mayors have imposed a 2-week curfew beginning Monday and have prohibited minors from going outside to prevent virus spread.