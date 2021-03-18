More contact tracers deployed in Metro Manila as COVID-19 cases surge

Passengers try the newest contact tracing app launched by the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Thursday said more contact tracers have been deployed around Metro Manila amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the department has deployed 802 more contact tracers, including police officers and firefighters.

He added that these will aid the 300 additional contact tracers already deployed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and those hired by local government units.

"That’s a total of 802 contact tracers from the DILG and 300 from the MMDA. The Metro Manila LGUs are also doing their hiring so we have sufficient number of CTs to meet our needs,” Malaya said.

The DILG previously said that only 4 out of 17 of the metropolis’ cities were compliant with the contact tracing ratio of 1 contact tracer per 800 people.

The Department of Health also previously noted insufficient contact tracing and surveillance system in the metropolis.

The total number of contact tracers stand at 255,854, according to DILG data, and divided into 29,611 contact tracing teams nationwide, comprised of the: Municipal/City Health Officer, police and fire officers, Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS), volunteers from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and augmentation contact tracers from the DILG.

Malaya said the addition of new contact tracers was enough to aid local government units in meeting contact tracing standards.

“With our number of CTs, we have exceeded DOH standard. Per the DOH, the ideal contact tracer to population ratio is 1:800 so to fully cover 108 million Filipinos, we actually need a total of 135,000 contact tracers only,” he said.

“So wala po tayong dapat ipangamba. Bukod pa sa 15,000 CTs that we rehired, mayroon nang nakadeploy na halos more than 200,000 CTs sa buong bansa galing sa mga LGUs na tututok sa mga COVID-19 cases sa mga lokalidad," he added.

(There is nothing to be worried about. Aside from the 15,000 contact tracers we rehired, there are more than 200,000 contact tracers employed from the LGUs that will focus on COVID-19 cases in the locality.)

The DILG last January already deployed 2,381 contact tracers whose contracts last until June.

RELATED VIDEO: