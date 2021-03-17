House on lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila

MANILA - The House of Representatives temporarily shut down its complex in Quezon City due to spike of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

In a statement, the House's public affairs office said the temporary lockdown at Batasang Pambansa will start Thursday, March 18, until Sunday, March 21.

"Everyone is enjoined to stay at home during the lockdown not just to protect ourselves but also to help arrest the spread of the virus," the office said.

House members and most of the employees at the complex will work through online communication platforms during the scheduled committee meetings, public hearings, and other events at the lower chamber during the 4-day lockdown.

The complex's media center will also be closed.

"Accredited media will still have access through the usual Zoom and livestreaming platforms during plenary sessions, committee meetings, public hearings and other events in the House of Representatives," the House public affairs office said.

"Rest assured that the Media Center will be re-opened as soon as the situation improves."

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of infections to 635,698, most of which were registered in Metro Manila.

The health department earlier in the day admitted that new COVID-19 cases in the country had reached the same peak level in July last year, noting as well the rise of infections in households or offices.

