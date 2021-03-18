DFA: 13 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19, no new deaths recorded

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday recorded 13 more Filipinos infected with COVID-19 abroad, bringing the total number of confirmed cases among Pinoys outside the country to 15,941.
The agency also logged 4 additional overseas Filipinos who recovered from the novel coronavirus. This raised the cumulative tally of those who got well from the virus to 9,649.
A total of 5,248, meanwhile, are still considered active infections and are currently being treated, according to the DFA.
With no new COVID-related fatalities, the count of Filipinos outside the Philippines who died of the virus still stood at 1,044. Except for Wednesday and Monday, the agency has not recorded any deaths since Mar. 10, data showed.
In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 infections reached 640,984 after 5,290 were confirmed Thursday. The remaining 66,567 is considered the highest figure in 6 months or since Sept. 19 last year.
Globally, the novel coronavirus has already infected more than 121 million, of whom almost 2.7 million have died, based on US-based Johns Hopkins University’s running tally.
