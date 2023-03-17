PNP reshuffles 11 ranking officers

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has implemented a reshuffle of 11 ranking officers in key positions following the retirement of some senior officers, an official said Friday.

Based on special orders that took effect Friday, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) director Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis and Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin would exchange posts.



Brig. Gen. Joel Doria of the Anti-Cybercrime Group and Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia of PRO Mimaropa also switched posts.



Maj. Gen. Oliver Enmodias was relieved from the Area Police Command (APC) Northern Luzon (NL) and reassigned to the Directorate for Research and Development.



Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar of PRO Cordillera will now lead the APC-NL, and Brig. Gen. David Peredo Jr. of PRO 5 (Bicol) will head the PRO Cordillera.



Also assigned to new posts were Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo of APC-Eastern Mindanao to PRO 11 (Davao), while Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo Jr. of PRO 11 was transferred to Civil Security Group.



Lt. Col. Romeo Macapaz of Office of the Deputy Chief for Operations will replace Brig. Gen. Andrew Cayad as head of Intelligence Group, who will then be reassigned at the Directorate for Operations.



“It’s a normal movement of key PNP officers triggered by the retirement of some senior PNP officers po,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said of the reshuffle.