DOJ 'will do what is needed' if arrest warrant issued vs Teves: Remulla

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) "will do what is needed" once a court issues a warrant of arrest against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday.

Teves, who has yet to return from an overseas trip, is facing allegations of involvement in the assassination of his family's political rival, Governor Roel Degamo.

"Well, the charges are there pag nagkaroon ng [once a court issues] warrants then we do the legal process we have multilateral, bilateral ties with other countries," Remulla said in an ambush interview.

Remulla assured Teves that there is no reason for him to fear for his safety.

"The usual security [is] there and I don't think we fail in that aspect," the justice chief said.

"It is important to us that he remains safe and he faces the process."

Remulla thinks Teves' seeming refusal to return to the Philippines past the period of his leave of absence could be an "indication of guilt."

Fearing for his safety is a poor excuse not to face the charges, Remulla said.

"We will course through his inability to go home, his refusal to go home, as flight. Meaning to say he does not want to face the charges, he is not brave enough to face the charge," he added.

Criminal complaints have been filed against Teves and 6 others who were arrested during a series of raids that yielded several firearms and explosives from his houses last week, according to police.

Degamo, who was slain along with 8 other victims in an armed attack last Mar. 4 at his private compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, was laid to rest Thursday in his hometown Siaton.