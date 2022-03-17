A test flight using a Rockwell Commander 685 or Aero Commander 685 aircraft landed 500 meters from the shoreline at Purok 3, Barangay Sto. Rosario, Iba, Zambales at 7:10 am. Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the aircraft, operated by Sentinel Logistic Air Management, was carrying six passengers, who were student pilots and marshalls, along with a pilot.

The passengers and the pilot were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and local fishermen from the area. All persons on board the aircraft are now in the hospital.

CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) investigators have been dispatched to examine the incident.