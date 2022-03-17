Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio during her valedictory and State of the City Address livestreamed on the Davao City Government's Facebook page, March 17, 2022. Davao CIO handout

DAVAO CITY — Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has formally bid farewell to her mayoral post as she took “the bigger challenge” of joining the vice-presidential race for this year’s national elections.

“I have been called to join the race for a bigger challenge. This is a challenge that gives me the opportunity to spread my wings wider, to soar higher, and reach new heights — with the support of our fellow Filipinos — for our beloved country,” she said during her 6th and last state of the city address, Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in her speech, the mayor recalled her biggest landslide win in 2010, after she has switched roles with her father, then-mayor President Rodrigo Duterte.

In her first term, she recalled the historical “honor” of being the first woman and the youngest who has been elected to the position.

“They say it’s hard for us to break the glass ceiling — but in Davao City, where we say ‘Life is Here’, we have been breaking that glass ceiling all this time,” Duterte-Carpio said.

“It was a historic moment not only for me, but for every Dabawenya who dared, worked hard, and succeeded.”

Duterte-Carpio took pride to what the LGU has accomplished for the last six years, bagging 118 awards and recognitions for the city, saying she was confident that whoever would lead the city next would continue and surpass her legacy.

There are four candidates for the mayoral post this election and among them is Duterte-Carpio’s youngest sibling, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

- Report by Chrislen Bulosan