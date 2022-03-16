Vice President Leni Robredo pose for photos with daughters Tricia, Jillian and Aika. wearing Filipiniana dresses with fabrics from Marawi City at Basilan. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Vice President Robredo has been firm on her stand against abortion but recently expressed she is willing to listen to "divergent voices" on the issue, among these voices apparently include daughters Aika and Tricia.

Aika and Tricia shared on Wednesday that they openly discuss the legalization of abortion with their mother.

"Ang unfair na i-blame natin sa bata ’yun [pregnancy], tapos ’yung youth n’ya robbed sa kanya," Tricia, a doctor, shared witnessing children pregnant with their own relative's children during her rounds.

(It's unfair to blame child pregnancies to the mothers, when their youth has been robbed from them.)

"Ang dami tuloy na nagre-resort to extreme and unhealthy means hindi lang nu’ng nanay kundi ng bata na binubuo."

(So many women resort to extreme and unhealthy means which endanger both mother and child.)

Robredo in an interview with Catholic radio station Veritas 846 earlier said data show abortions could endanger the life of women.

Abortion, which is illegal in the Philippines, entails an imprisonment of 2 to 6 years. Midwives and physicians who perform the procedure may also face up to 6 years in prison, according to the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights.

While Aika and Tricia said that abortion is not an option for them personally, they recognized the need for other women to be able to get it safely.

"Just because illegal s’ya it doesn’t mean na ’yung mga tao hindi naghahanap ng underground means para gawin ’yun," Aika said in a 2-on-1 interview with Boy Abunda in the latest episode of his series interviewing families of presidential candidates.

(Just because it's illegal doesn't mean no women seek out the service through underground means.)

Aika said that the topic has been discussed in their home openly, with Robredo acknowledging their difference in opinion.

" ’Yun ’yung proof sa amin na open-minded ang mama namin. We discuss with her, and she listens to us," Aika said.

(That's proof that she is open-minded; we discuss, and she listens to us.)

While they share the same Catholic upbringing as their parents, Aika and Tricia know that the issue involves other women.

"Both our parents, medyo traditional ’yung upbringing nila, but at the same time sila rin ’yung pinaka-open-minded na tao na kilala namin," said Aika.

(Both our parents have very traditional upbringings, but at the same time they are the most open-minded people I know.)

"Paano naman ’yung iba? It goes beyond us. ’Yung policy na ’yun would concern other females. Ang reassuring sa amin, she continues to listen to us, kung magkakaroon ng policy related to it, I would think, ’yung mass consultation, ’yung pagkakaintindi, lahat ’yun inaral," she added.

(The issue goes beyond us, what about other females? What's reassuring is she continues to listen to us. If a policy will be created about abortion, I would think it went through consultation, and was studied thoroughly.)

Aika and Tricia share the same stand as their mother in favor of same-sex unions, but not marriage, recognizing the difference of the church from the state.

They also echoed that the current processes to get an annulment should be improved, instead of getting a divorce.