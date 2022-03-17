Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao greets his supporters during a motorcade in Tarlac City on March 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — PROMDI standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday urged guest Senate candidates to refrain from endorsing any of the presidential candidates that included them on election tickets.

Pacquiao said this was "delicadeza" or a sign of respect to the presidential contenders who were campaigning for guest candidates.

"Okay lang maging guest candidate ka... Pero hindi ka magpo-proclaim kung sino ang presidente, hindi mo ilalabas yung saloobin mo. Kung nag-proclaim ka, nag-endorso ka, sasama ka pa sa ibang presidentiable, pangit yata," Pacquiao said.

(It's okay to be a guest candidate, but do not proclaim who your president is. Do not broadcast your sentiments. If you proclaim support for or endorse someone and join another candidate, that might be unseemly.)

"Since guest candidate kayo, siguro for delicadeza na lang, huwag kayong boldly mag-endorso ng isang kandidatong presidential, para sa akin. Tapos sasampa kayo sa stage ng ibang kandidato, pangit naman. Nagpapakita tayo ng pagiging trapo nun," he told reporters.

(Since you are guest candidates, perhaps just for delicadeza, do not boldly endorse a presidential candidate then join their rival onstage, that's unsightly. That shows you are a traditional politician.)

With a number of his Senate bets actively campaigning with his opponents, Pacquiao said his team would soon reexamine their lineup and remove those who they feel should no longer be supported.

Previously, Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares gave up Pacquiao's endorsement and joined the Senate slate of another presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao downplayed the need to hold huge sorties around the country. He said he preferred to talk directly to the public.