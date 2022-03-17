Street vendors wave rags to entice potential customers along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on January 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday suggested that the government should just deliver a sack of rice to poor families instead of giving out measly P200 "ayuda" in addressing the soaring cost of fuel.

Pacquiao said the government should also buy rice supply from local farmers at a reasonable cost to help Filipino farmers who are struggling because of the influx of cheap imported rice.



“Kakapiranggot masyado ang P200 kada buwan na ayuda sa mga pamilyang mahihirap. Hindi yan sasapat para maka-survive ang mga hikahos sa buhay kaya mas maganda siguro na isang sakong bigas na lang ibigay," said Pacquiao.

"Pag may bigas ka kasi at mahirap ka, kahit papaano may kaunting mantika ka diyan at may asin o toyo ka, pwede mo nang maitawid ang gutom mo. Sigurado ka pa na sa pagkain mapupunta at hind isa ibang bagay.”

Pacquiao said President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to allocate at least P33.1 billion to finance the cash assistance for the “bottom 50 percent of all Filipino households” is in agreement with his position that the government can address the skyrocketing cost of fuel.

However, Pacquiao stressed that P200 per month is not enough to help the country’s poor.

Against the backdrop of rising prices of basic commodities, the amount of cash assistance may be far from achieving its objective of easing the economic difficulties faced by them, he explained.

He said a sack of race delivered monthly to members of the “C, D, and E” classes of Filipino families can be the best option in addressing the problem.

“We will be shooting two birds with just one stone if government will choose this option to help the poor. Mabibigyan na natin ng konting ginhawa ang mga mahihirap, matutulungan pa natin ang mga magsasaka sa pagbili ng kanilang mga ani,” Pacquiao said.