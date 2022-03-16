Gov’t to roll out fuel subsidies for agriculture sector

MANILA—Starting Thursday, March 17, the government will be giving out subsidies for corn farmers and fisherfolk whose incomes have been affected by skyrocketing oil price hikes.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar, in a "Laging Handa" briefing on Wednesday, said that the rollout will start in Tacloban City under the "Plant, Plant, Plant" program of the Duterte administration.

About P500 million has been allotted for the first tranche of the fuel subsidy rollout, with beneficiaries expected to receive P3,000 each through vouchers that they can use in fuel stations nationwide accredited by the government.

Another tranche with a budget of P600 million will be rolled out by April, said, Dar who made the announcement in reaction to reports of some fisherfolk considering quitting their livelihoods amid soaring oil prices, which may reduce the country's fish supply by 50 percent.

"Nakikiusap po tayo sa mga mangingisda na huwag naman ipagpatuloy 'yung balak nila," the secretary appealed.

[We are asking our fisherfolk not to push through with their plans of stopping fishing.]

He also noted that only farmers and fisherfolk registered with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) are entitled to the subsidy..

Rice farmers, especially those tilling fields of two hectares and less, need not worry because they will also be receiving a P5,000 cash aid starting this April, the agriculture chief said.

"Taon-taon na naumpisahan noong 2020, nabibigyan sila [rice farmers] ng taon-taong subsidiya, ’yung rice farmer's financial assistance. Minabuti po ngayon na ’yung corn farmers at mga fishers ang binibigyan ng priority," Dar added.

[We have been giving rice farmers an annual subsidy since 2020. We gave priority to corn farmers and fishers this time.]

Aside from cash subsidies, Dar added that government will also be giving fertilizer aid to farmers.

He also assured that the DA is giving attention to all of its banner programs to increase local food production amid the oil crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Duterte earlier approved a P200 monthly subsidy for poor Filipino families as an alternative to suspending fuel excise tax amid skyrocketing fuel prices.

RELATED VIDEO: