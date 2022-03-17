A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the MRT-3’s EDSA-Taft station on Jan. 11, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Some Metro Manila railway stations still have ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and antigen testing, as the country entered the third year of the pandemic, a transportation official said on Thursday.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said vaccination sites in MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2 are still ongoing, in coordination with local government units.

A total of 5,526 COVID-19 vaccine shots have so far been administered in train stations, Batan added.

"Iyan ay maaaring i-avail ng ating mga pasahero, nang ating mga commuters... Bisitahin lamang po ang social media pages ng LRTA, LRMC, PNR, MRT at Department of Transportation (DOTr) para malaman kung paano kayo puwedeng magpa-schedule ng libreng bakuna dito nga sa piling mga istasyon ng ating mga linya ng riles," he added.

(That can be availed by our passengers, commuters. Just visit the pages of LRTA, LRMC, PNR, MRT and the DOTr to know more about scheduling for vaccines in our select train stations.)

Those who also want to avail of a free antigen test are welcome, he said.

Since February, train stations have conducted between 200 and 300 antigen tests weekly, he said.

"Magtanong sa station personnel kung nasaan ang testing at anong oras, at iyan ay libre, kailangan lang mag fill up ng consent form, at kailangan lang magpunta sa takdang estasyon at oras," he said.

(Just ask the station personnel where the antigen tests are and what time. That's free but you need to fill up a consent form and go to the exact station at a scheduled time.)

The DOTr has been conducting random antigen tests on consenting passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System and the Light Rail Transit System, as part of its implementation of stricter health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, the latest bulletin showed.

Metro Manila and 47 other areas are under Alert 1 until the end of March.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 64.6 million people against COVID-19, as of March 15.

— Reports from Wena Cos and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Video from PTV