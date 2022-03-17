The MRT-3 test runs an overhauled train set that runs up to 50kph on October 29, 2020, as it prepares to deploy more trains in the coming days at faster travel times. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday said there would be no fare hikes in railways despite rising fuel prices.

"Maigting na paalala ni Sec. Tugade... na tayo po ay walang pinaplano na pagtaas-pasahe sa linya ng ating mga tren," Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said in a public briefing.

(Sec. Tugade told us that we have no plans regarding fare hikes in our trains.)

"Alam natin na mayroong nangyayari ngayon na pagtaas ng presyo sa langis na maaaring magkaroon ng presyo sa ating bilihin kung kaya't sinisigurado na... sa sektor ng riles ay wala tayong kinukunsidera na taas pasahe," Batan added.

(We all know that the cost of fuel is rising and it has an effect on our basic goods so we assure you, in the train sector, that we are not considering any fare hike.)

Some transport groups have asked regulators to raise the minimum fare hike for public utility jeepneys to P12 to P15 to due to a surge in fuel prices, compounded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has set a March 22 hearing on this appeal.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently approved P3 billion worth of fuel subsidy for transport drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk to cushion the blow from fuel prices.

While he rejected suspending excise taxes on fuel, he also approved this week a P200 monthly subsidy for poor Filipino families.

Since the start of the year, diesel prices have increased by P30.65 per liter and gasoline by P20.35 per liter, based on data from the Department of Energy.

