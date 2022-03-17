Comelec: Candidates still need LGU permits in campaigns

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded candidates that they still need to get permits from local government units to mount motorcades, rallies, caravans and miting de avances in areas under COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia made the clarification after the poll body dropped the requirement of a permit from Comelec Campaign Committees for political events in areas under COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2.

Garcia said permits are still required by the Omnibus Election Code and Local Government Code.

“We will really recognize yung power of the LGU kasi sa local government code naman kahit sa Omnibus Election Code, ang LGU naman talaga ang kinikilala diyan na magbibigay ng permit sa lahat kahit hindi rally, tungkol sa political rally, lagi naman LGU. Therefore hindi magbibigay ang LGU ng permit kung di nila sinigurado na-establish ang proper health protocols at ayosn yung number tao," Garcia said.

"Binibigay namin sa LGU at least yung level 1 at level 2 ang pagma-manage ng isang campaign, pag-aayos ng isang campaign. Pero once na yang (alert) level na yan ay nagbago definitely papasok muli ang Comelec at i-insist namin kumuha kayo ng CCC,“ he added.

Garcia said the poll body will also allow gatherings of up to 100 percent of the capacity of venues in areas under Alert Level 1 and 70 percent of the capacity for venues under Alert Level 2.

The commissioner explained this is also in preparation for the start of campaigns for local positions on March 25.

“Ito ay response rin ng commission dahil nga po yun naman po original protocol natin na guidelines were drafted at the time when the pandemic situation in the country was when we were at level 3. But since ngayon level 1 baka mag level zero pa, dapat may konting adjustment din tayo. Iyan ay to allow our voters to know fully well their candidates.” Garcia said.

But he maintained that Comelec was conscious that face-to-face campaigns would not lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, as he said there is still a ban on physical contact between candidates and the public.

“Hindi po namin tinanggal doon yung bawal handshake, bawal ang arm-to-arm, bawal ang kissing, bawal ang selfie. Hindi po namin tinanggal iyon. Sabihin niyo na pong masyado kaming overprotective ang dating ng Comelec, hindi po kasi ayaw po nating kahit 100% capacity tayo kahit pa sabihing mag wala na CCC permit na kailangan just the same kinakailangan meron pa ring face mask,” Garcia said.

The commissioner also said Comelec will issue an advisory to all their personnel regarding the removal of election paraphernalia in private properties.

Garcia said they will respect the Supreme Court’s order halting the removal of campaign paraphernalia on private properties. However the campaign to take down illegal posters in public spaces—or those outside the designated poster areas—will continue.