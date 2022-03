MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 731 out of 1,660 passed the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination given last January.



Bernadine Tay Tan of the Davao Medical School Foundation topped the licensure exam with a rating of 83.60 percent.

Cebu Doctor's University was the top performing school after 54 of its 62 takers passed the boards.

Here are the successful examinees.

