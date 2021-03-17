Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad nearing 16,000 mark

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,928 as 36 new cases were reported Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 80 new recoveries, which is the highest this month so far, and 1 new fatality.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,239 as 9,645 of those infected have recovered, while 1,044 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 832 in the Asia Pacific, 877 in Europe, 3,453 in the Middle East and Africa, and 77 in the Americas.

17 March 2021



Many Filipinos abroad have already been inoculated against the coronavirus.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 635,698 people. The tally includes 12,866 deaths, 561,099 recoveries, and 61,733 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 120.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Over 2.6 million people have died while more than 68.4 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

