Sinas may face raps over alleged protocol breach in Oriental Mindoro

Courtesy of Oriental Mindoro Public Information Services Division Facebook Page

MANILA - Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor on Wednesday said they would file a complaint against Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas if an investigation proved he breached screening protocols in the province.

"For me, there's no such thing as a VIP person, no VIP treatment for anybody. If he has violated the law, he should be held responsible," Dolor told ANC.

The provincial government is investigating the incident after Sinas was found to have skipped health screening when he visited Calapan City on March 11, the same day he announced he was positive for COVID-19.

"Personally, I am not concerned whether he's the chief of PNP or whether chief of military or whether he's a government official. For as long as that person after investigation [was] found [to have violated the law], he should be held liable," Dolor said.

The governor said they were waiting for official reports from the local government unit and local police.

Sinas arrived in the province via helicopter, which Dolor said required coordination since health screenings were being conducted in the pier. No health personnel is designated in the airport because there are no regular flights, he added.

Dolor said local police officers who were exposed to Sinas had been quarantined and were scheduled to be tested for the virus. The country's top cop went to the province for the ceremonial vaccination of medical workers of Mimaropa police.

Watch more in iWantTFC

While Sinas was allowed to travel under the government's relaxed COVID-19 measures, the PNP reportedly did not coordinate Sinas' arrival with the city government, Calapan City Mayor Arnan Panaligan had said.

Sinas took a confirmatory swab test on March 9 ahead of his visit to Calapan City, which turned out negative, according to the mayor.

The PNP chief underwent another swab test on March 11 for his visit to Palawan, which turned out positive, Panaligan added.

"If there is really no coordination with the city government upon the arrival, then this can be considered a breach of health protocol," Dolor said.

Last year, Sinas, then a Metro Manila police director, was charged for allegedly violating health protocols for holding a "mañanita" or dawn serenade for his 55th birthday celebration.

Despite public backlash, President Rodrigo Duterte cleared him of any violation of COVID-19 rules.